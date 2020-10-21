Not for the first time in the Champions League, Manchester United conquered Paris with a late Marcus Rashford goal.

However, it was the performance of one player that really stood out.

The Red Devils as a collective were brilliant at the Parc des Princes, with Axel Tuanzebe, on his first start for 10 months, anchoring the defence magnificently.

Only in the side because of an injury to captain Harry Maguire, the youngster ensured that the twin threat of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was extinguished with relative ease.

So much so that last season’s Champions League runners-up looked anything but the team they were then, injuries notwithstanding.

One former United player was mightily impressed and suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have problems removing Tuanzebe from his sentry.

“I love him,” Owen Hargreaves said on BT Sport, cited by the Daily Mail, as he lauded the youngster’s performance.

“Good luck getting this guy out of the team. To be fair he is a good athlete, he makes good decisions, physically he has a presence, he wasn’t fazed by Mbappe or Neymar, I think he grew into the occasion.

“Scott McTominay put in a top performance here a couple of years ago, this young man is not getting out the side, if you can have this athleticism in these positions (when he knocked Mbappe off the ball) then you have something special.”

It’s unlikely that the Norwegian will keep Maguire on the sidelines when he’s fit again, but the other centre-backs at the club have good reason to be looking over their shoulders now.