‘I don’t way to go there again’ – Ferdinand refuses to make ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ comment again after Man United beat PSG

Marcus Rashford was the hero for Manchester United once again in Paris last night, 17 months after his initial triumph in the French capital, with the Red Devils winning 2-1 thanks to his late effort yesterday.

The knockout win in March 2019 at the Parc de Princes sparked a now infamous outburst from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, in which he exclaimed that the Red Devils were ‘back’.

Despite Rashford’s heroics, Ferdinand insisted that he too wouldn’t let history repeat itself with similar comments – that have made him the butt of jokes over the last 17 months.

When presenter Gary Lineker pressed forward with “Rio, is Ole at the wheel?” whilst covering the game for BT Sport last night, Ferdinand replied “I don’t way to say it, I don’t want to go there again.”

Gary Lineker: "Rio, is Ole at the wheel?" Rio Ferdinand: “I don’t want to say it, I don’t want to go there again.” ? pic.twitter.com/NyMg6aNV2U — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 20, 2020

Here’s the moment from March 2019 that’s gone down in history now:

According to Rio Ferdinand Man Utd are back.. @rioferdy5 Ole is at the Wheel pic.twitter.com/6D1FeGYkF5 — H (@Hamed___Zaman) October 20, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that his side, that now includes Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani – will be able to progress further into the Champions League this season.

Most of all though, the Red Devils need to secure a spot in Europe’s elite club competition with a top four finish in the Premier League after yo-yoing in and out of the Europa League in recent years.