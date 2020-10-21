‘In the mud’ – These Man United fans convinced club aimed savage dig at flop Di Maria with subtle post

Some Manchester United fans are convinced that the club deliberately worded a celebratory post after the win against Paris Saint-Germain in an effort to aim a savage dig at former flop Angel Di Maria.

After Marcus Rashford fired in a late goal to once again become the hero for his boyhood club in Paris, United of course posted a couple of celebratory posts to mark winning the Champions League tie.

One in particular hailed the performance of David de Gea, who made several key saves for the Red Devils, captioned with “Big players step up in the big moments”.

Of all the Spaniard’s superb stops in the game, they decided to share an image of the moment that De Gea rushed out to knock the ball away from Di Maria…

Here’s how some Manchester United fans reacted to the post:

[morestories latest]

The Manchester outfit signed Di Maria from Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 in a marquee move, but the Argentine playmaker massively struggled and was sold to PSG the next summer.

It seems that the club’s social media team weren’t going to miss a chance to take a subtle dig at the attacking midfielder to spite his disastrous spell in Manchester.