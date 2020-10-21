“Let’s hope it works”: These Real Madrid fans react as Zidane makes a huge selection call vs Shakhtar Donetsk

It was always expected that Zinedine Zidane might be a bit cautious with his line-up today due to the Barcelona game at the weekend.

Despite that he saw last season that an organised team who can counter attack will always be dangerous in the Champions League, so Shakhtar could be tricky opponents.

Real are boosted by the fact that the Ukrainian side have at least 9 first team players listed as injured or ill for the game, so perhaps it’s a good chance for the fringe players to get some game time under their belt.

His selection tonight still presents a strong side, but the inclusion of Luka Jovic is a big call:

The Serbian striker has really struggled since arriving in Spain and it looked like they were doing all the can to get him out the door this summer, but it’s also a chance for him to get a goal and some confidence.

Real usually look worse when Benzema is out because his all-round game is a huge part of how they play, but he’s getting older so this might be a sign that he will need to miss the odd game here and there.

The fans seem to be fairly happy with the team announcement, but it’s the inclusion of Jovic that’s attracted most of the attention:

For the first time Benzema has been benched for Jovic. ? Let’s hope it works #HalaMadrid — Ephraim ?? (@Prinzmedi) October 21, 2020

Jovic starts today !! What a day for the lad !! Hattrick Please ?? — Abbiesek (@abbiesek_) October 21, 2020

Big big match for Jovic today. Hope he comes good and score a few ?? — Raghav (@imraghav_7) October 21, 2020

If jovic doesn’t score it’s lowkey over for him ngl . Cause zidane won’t bench benzema again. Hope he bangs 2 — oKaY (@OkayKM7) October 21, 2020

– Jovic gets another chance. I like this decision from Zidane. Hopefully it helps him get some confidence – Modric starting this game while Kroos getting rest is very clear sign of who will start in Clasico. – Vini and Benzema also rested before Clasico Let's go #RMUCL https://t.co/RoMEKWxrzV — Giga Chirgadze (@gcrossover11) October 21, 2020

Finally finally finally

Jovic in the starting 11 ? — Hash 7 (@HsshimSyed) October 21, 2020

Jovic has been so far out of favour we have to presume that Benzema will start at the weekend no matter how many goals the Serbian striker scores, but at least he could force his way back into Zidane’s thinking.