Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly looking like potential transfer destinations as Barcelona look to offload Ousmane Dembele.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants are looking to raise around £58million from the sale of Dembele, and will hope for suitors from the Premier League in the form of Liverpool and City.

Dembele has not been at his best at Barcelona for some time now, but on his day he remains a top talent who could still have a big future in the game.

The France international looked a huge prospect during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and it might well be that he can get back to his best with a move to the right club.

Dembele might be a better fit at Liverpool, who play a more direct style than Barca, while City have also tended to get a lot out of their attacking players under Pep Guardiola.

While Liverpool don’t look desperate for new signings up front, the Reds could perhaps benefit from a little more depth behind their first choice front three.

Dembele, however, might think a move to the Etihad Stadium is better for him in terms of playing time, as Guardiola’s side could do with a replacement for Leroy Sane after his summer move to Bayern Munich.