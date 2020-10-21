Man United fan celebrates Aston Villa beating Liverpool 7-2 with personalised gift

One Manchester United fans by the name of Reece will literally never forget heated rivals Liverpool’s embarrassing 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa after immortalising the moment with a personalised mug.

The thought that’s went into this is absolutely insane, it appears as though BBC Sport’s score and details that usually sit at the top of their match reports has been used to create the item.

The date, final score, all the scorers and what minute they bagged in, half-time score, minutes of assists are all clear to see every time Reece decides to treat himself to a cup of tea.

More Stories / Latest News Contract signed: Arsenal secure new contract for highly-rated prospect “My wish and my dream” Arsenal loanee lays the early groundwork for a possible permanent move next summer Spurs look set to allow loanee to return in January due to a lack of playing time

This is certainly one of the most surprising Premier League results of all time, with this coming on the final matchday before the recent international break.

That date will also inflict nightmares for United fans, as just before Liverpool were punished, the Red Devils lost 6-1 to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Do you think a Liverpool fan needs to get the same thing done after that clash between Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to claw back some reputation on Football Twitter?