Ferdinand urges Solskjaer to make big selection decision following Man United victory over PSG

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to reward Axel Tuanzebe for his superb performance away to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played for United for some time due to injuries and competition for places in Solskjaer’s squad, but he did brilliantly to replace the absent Harry Maguire at the Parc des Princes.

Despite being up against one of the best attacking partnerships in world football in the form of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Tuanzebe put in a strong display to keep them quiet and help Man Utd to an important 2-1 win.

Ferdinand, one of the best centre-backs in the world during his playing days at United, was clearly impressed with what he saw from Tuanzebe and has called on Solskjaer to reward him by allowing him to keep his place in the team.

“Yes (Tuanzebe should keep his place). Ole has just said it’s two of the best two strikers in the world, he snuffed out danger many a time today,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“You have to reward performances like that. He’s had a hard time with injuries – first game in 10 months – to come in and play like that, from in out of the cold, you deserve to be rewarded.

“But Ole is the man to make that decision.”

In fairness, there is surely an opportunity for the England Under-21 international to play more often after some unconvincing form from the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, while Maguire has also had his problems this season.