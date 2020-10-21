Marcus Rashford surprisingly matches Kylian Mbappe stat after Man United winner vs PSG

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has somehow managed to score as many Champions League goals at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe has since the start of 2018/19.

The Red Devils forward scored an important late winner against PSG last night, giving United a well-earned 2-1 victory and a huge three points in their Champions League group.

Rashford has history at the French giants’ home ground, having also scored the crucial late away goal in a 3-1 win from two seasons back in what was another big night for Man Utd.

Remarkably, this means Rashford has as many goals as PSG star Mbappe has at his own ground since the start of 2018/19, as tweeted below by BT Sport…

Rashford has not always been the most consistent performer for United, but people forget how much he’s already had to play for the club at such a young age.

The 22-year-old is certainly an increasingly important figure in the side and seems to be able to come up with important goals and big moments.