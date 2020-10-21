Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with Alex Telles’ debut for Manchester United against PSG

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed pleased with the debut performance of left-back Alex Telles against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international joined United from Porto in the summer, and finally got to make his first appearance for the club in last night’s big Champions League win away at PSG.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the three points at the Parc des Princes, but Telles had a solid debut for the Premier League giants and played his part in the win.

Solskjaer mentioned Telles afterwards and seemed happy with what he saw of Telles on his first outing for Man Utd.

“You can see Alex [Telles] on his debut, what he’s going to give us. His delivery was great,” he said, as quoted by the Metro.

“I think we’ve shown today that we have a squad that can play different ways and in different systems.

“Alex played very well on his debut, we know his delivery is fantastic. We’ve got players back home in Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and Eric Bailly so I’m looking forward to the next few weeks and months.”

United fans will hope Telles can continue to look a good option for Solskjaer at left-back, with Luke Shaw not really living up to his potential in his time at Old Trafford.

Telles’ form at Porto suggests he could be a big upgrade, and he showed glimpses of his quality against PSG last night.