Manchester United star spoken to by the club about disciplinary issue

Manchester United have reportedly spoken to wonderkid Mason Greenwood about recent issues regarding his punctuality.

The 19-year-old has shown himself to be a huge prospect at Man Utd and looks like he could have a big future in the game, but it seems like he’s having his issues off the pitch.

According to the Daily Mail, United have had to take Greenwood aside to talk to him about his timekeeping, which has supposedly left some staff frustrated.

Greenwood would do well not to throw his career away with antics like this, as he can surely achieve almost anything he wants in the game if he shows the right attitude.

The teenager enjoyed a superb breakthrough in the United first-team last season, scoring an impressive 17 goals in all competitions.

However, Greenwood could find himself out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he doesn’t put the effort into arriving on time for things like training sessions.

It will be interesting to see how both the player and club respond to this, but it looks like a potentially worrying trend for Greenwood at the moment.

As noted by the Mail, the England forward also recently landed himself in trouble for breaking COVID-19 regulations during international duty.