Manchester United break impressive club record with win at PSG

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have won ten away games in a row in all competitions for the first time in their history after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League.

The Red Devils earned a surprise victory at the Parc des Princes thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, giving them a hugely important three points and a real confidence boost after an unconvincing start to the season.

Still, despite recent home defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, Man Utd have been in great form on the road for some time now as they broke a club record last night, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

That’s some stat from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with United now just needing to sort their home form out to ensure they can become a real force!

Here’s their ten-game winning streak on the road in full, dating back to last season…

Norwich City 1-2 Man Utd – 27 June

Brighton 0-3 Man Utd – 30 June

Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd – 9 July

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd – 16 July

Leicester 0-2 Man Utd – 26 July

Luton 0-3 Man Utd – 22 September

Brighton 2-3 Man Utd – 26 September

Brighton 0-3 Man Utd – 30 September

Newcastle 1-4 Man Utd – 17 October

PSG 1-2 Man Utd – 20 October

