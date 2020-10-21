Manchester United break impressive club record with win at PSG

Manchester United have won ten away games in a row in all competitions for the first time in their history after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League.
The Red Devils earned a surprise victory at the Parc des Princes thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, giving them a hugely important three points and a real confidence boost after an unconvincing start to the season.
MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with Alex Telles’ debut for Manchester United against PSG
Still, despite recent home defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, Man Utd have been in great form on the road for some time now as they broke a club record last night, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…
10 – Manchester United have won 10 consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/ss5j9cD8oU
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2020
That’s some stat from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with United now just needing to sort their home form out to ensure they can become a real force!
Here’s their ten-game winning streak on the road in full, dating back to last season…
Norwich City 1-2 Man Utd – 27 June
Brighton 0-3 Man Utd – 30 June
Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd – 9 July
Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd – 16 July
Leicester 0-2 Man Utd – 26 July
Luton 0-3 Man Utd – 22 September
Brighton 2-3 Man Utd – 26 September
Brighton 0-3 Man Utd – 30 September
Newcastle 1-4 Man Utd – 17 October
PSG 1-2 Man Utd – 20 October
1 CommentAdd a Comment
This time Manchester is on the rise. The Sports News Network