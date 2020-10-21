Reports from France claim Man Utd star Anthony Martial being subjected to extraordinary blackmail

Manchester United star Anthony Martial is reportedly embroiled in an extraordinary blackmail saga, according to reports from France.
The Red Devils forward may allegedly have been involved with a woman called Myriam, who is threatening to make compromising photos of them public, according to French news outlet Republican Lorrain.
The report seems to suggest Martial himself has offered huge sums of money – around €25,000 – to keep Myriam quiet, and this whole rather messy case has been taken to court.
A verdict could be reached on November 20, and Myriam may be facing a suspended prison sentence for blackmailing Martial.
It’s not been a great couple of days for Man Utd players off the pitch, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka also getting himself into trouble on social media.
The right-back has been seemingly outed as having an affair, whilst also fathering the child of a third woman, with his partner now breaking up with him publicly.