Solskjaer reveals impressive Man United ace played with “one eye” for part of the win over PSG

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Scott McTominay lost a contact lens so played part of the first half against Paris Saint-Germain with just “one eye”.

This is according to a tweet from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, who was quoting Red Devils boss Solskjaer as he spoke after yesterday’s 2-1 Champions League victory at the Parc des Princes…

Solskjaer says McTominay played the first-half with 'one eye' as he lost one of his contact lenses. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 20, 2020

That’s pretty impressive from McTominay, who will no doubt have struggled without being able to see as perfectly as he’d ideally like.

Still, the Scotland international has often showed himself to be a real battler for United and has rarely let the side down.

This was a big game for McTominay to be involved in, with the 23-year-old not finding himself starting as often for United in recent times, but he put in a great shift against PSG.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford gave MUFC a big three points in their opening group game of this season’s Champions League.