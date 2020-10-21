Menu

Video: Pundit says Man United star will have “shut a lot of people up” after performance vs PSG

Darren Bent has defended Manchester United star Marcus Rashford against his critics after he scored the winner against Paris Saint-Germain last night.

Rashford has been an outspoken critic of the government for their inability to deal with child hunger, and he’s back at it again this morning with tweets urging more action on this important issue.

This comes just hours after the England international struck a fine goal to earn United an important win over PSG, and Bent says he’ll have shut a lot of people up after some have insisted he should just stick to football.

Good on Rashford for continuing to be a fine campaigner and managing to do his talking on the pitch as well!

