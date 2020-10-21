Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was not entirely satisfied with the team’s performance despite their 2-1 Champions League victory away at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford struck a superb late winner against PSG, but the England international has shown his elite mentality by demanding better from his team-mates after criticising some aspects of the performance.

United did well to grind out a result at the Parc des Princes, but Rashford feels some of their passing could have been better, with the 22-year-old showing he understands the high standards that are set at a club of this size.

Speaking to Man Utd’s official site after the game, Rashford said: “I thought we did well today in stages.

“Some of the decision-making in the first half and even in the second half was poor in the final third – that’s one thing we can work on and improve on.

“The manager got it spot on today. The system allowed us to express ourselves going forward but also to be tight defensively, which I think we did as well as we could have.

“I think it’s a big win but we’ve got a lot to build on and improve on as well.”

United will no doubt be boosted by this big win, with tough games against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up next for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

They can go into those fixtures with more confidence now following the disappointment of their recent shock 6-1 defeat at home to Tottenham.