Manchester United boost as £136m-rated star open to transfer

Manchester United reportedly look to have been given a boost as they pursue a future transfer deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international has really caught the eye in Serie A in recent times, and Don Balon claim Man Utd were keen on him this summer but couldn’t afford a deal, which they say would likely cost around £136million.

The report goes on to say, however, that United are likely to try again for Martinez in the near future, with the Red Devils perhaps understandably keen to improve their attacking options.

Despite bringing in Edinson Cavani on a free this summer, the veteran Uruguayan is surely only a short-term option for the club, with Martinez a younger and more long-term option who could make an ideal replacement.

Don Balon also give United a boost with their claim that Martinez himself is keeping his options open, and won’t rule out a potential move to the Premier League.

With big names like Real Madrid also mentioned in the report as being suitors for the 23-year-old, that’s very encouraging indeed for MUFC.