Meeting planned: Key date set for Barcelona to discuss Bartomeu future with resignation or vote of no confidence on the cards

According to journalist Alfredo Martinez, a meeting has been planned on Monday October 26 for Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss his future.

It’s reported that Bartomeu will meet with the club’s board of directors to discuss whether he should resign or back himself in a planned vote of no confidence.

Marca report that the vote could take place on November 1 or November 2, but all eyes should remain fixed on this preliminary meeting for now.

Marca add that Bartomeu is currently self-isolating after a relative tested positive for Covid-19 however it’s not suggested that the meeting will be in doubt.

El lunes 26 de Octubre, tras el clásico , Bartomeu convoca a su junta directiva para decidir si van al Voto de censura o presentan la dimisión . Todos los escenarios abiertos — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) October 20, 2020

Marca state that the head honcho has already tested negative once since coming into contact with that relative, a second negative result will allow Bartomeu to be in attendance for Saturday’s El Clasico.

There’s absolutely no doubt that the result against heated rivals Real Madrid could also bare a massive significance on the board’s stance come the meeting just two days later.

Bartomeu has oversaw one of the club’s most difficult periods, with the side not winning the Champions League since 14/15 and the club now in financial peril due to the chief overseeing poor decision-making.