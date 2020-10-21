Video: Paul Merson makes bizarre claim about Moise Kean antics during Man Utd clash

Paul Merson has made a slightly bizarre accusation against Paris Saint-Germain striker Moise Kean after he stamped on a Manchester United player.

It’s not quite clear what Merson is getting at here, but watch the video below as the Sky Sports pundit seems to suggest the youngster did it because he’s on loan from Everton…

“Kean’s just stamped on one of their players, he’s on loan from Everton so…” The tears still aren’t drying up pic.twitter.com/si2qJQ2VYM — Tom ? (@EvertomEFC) October 20, 2020

Is Merson suggesting that this is the kind of thing Everton encourage their players to do? Or that they might be keen to injure Man Utd players to boost their own cause this season?

Either way, it seems an ill-informed comment, even if it was meant as a bit of a joke.