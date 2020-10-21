Not too many football watchers would’ve given West Ham much hope of negotiating a tough set of fixtures, given the way in which the Hammers started their season against Newcastle.

However, successive wins against Wolves and Leicester coupled with an incredible late fightback at Tottenham, has seen the east Londoners rise up the table full of confidence.

Ahead of another tricky fixture against Manchester City, former West Ham star, George Parris, is in buoyant mood and full of praise for manager, David Moyes.

“Moyes definitely warrants the opportunity to take the club further,” he told CaughtOffside.

“The players are responding to him, and you only have to look at the difference in the team at White Hart Lane after his half-time talk.

“The proverbial game of two halves.”

If the Hammers can get to the January transfer window without having dropped off of the pace significantly, as long as the board invest well there’s no reason why Moyes can’t push the team on to a European challenge.

Some players could even get a reprieve.

“I think Sebastian Haller has still got a future at the club,” Parris continued.

“He might well be needed, and at least the club have a much better bench now too. The strength in depth is as good as it’s been for some while.”

If there’s one positive that the West Ham board will take from the pandemic, it’s that there are no home crowds to berate them.

Potential investment from elsewhere could give David Gold and David Sullivan the get out they need, whilst also transforming the club from top to bottom.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I don’t way to go there again’ – Ferdinand refuses to make ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ comment again after Man United beat PSG More bad news for Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico as Hazard is ruled out for another month Antoine Griezmann offers massive help to Barcelona amid squad split on 30% wage cuts

“Any possible investment will be for the good for the club,” Parris added.

“It could finally take them to the next level.”