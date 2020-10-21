When Jordan Pickford decided to get airborne in his attempt to tackle Liverpool centre-back, Virgil van Dijk, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

Unfortunately, the Reds’ worst fears were confirmed when a cruciate ligament injury was diagnosed, meaning many months out.

With thoughts turning to who the club could buy in the January transfer window to temporarily replace the towering Dutchman, one former player turned pundit has suggested there’s no need.

“It’s a big blow for Liverpool but I do believe they have good cover,” Carlton Cole told Stadium Astro, cited by the Daily Express.

“I watched Fabinho play his outstanding game against Chelsea and he was brilliant in that position.

“For me, he was man of the match for the way he controlled [Timo] Werner.

“[…] For now, I think they’ve got good cover to stop the gap van Dijk leaves.”

By moving Fabinho into the back four, it also frees up a midfield position which gives Jurgen Klopp further options in that area.

Clearly, it’s a huge blow for the Premier League title holders, but with a squad that has incredible strength in depth, Liverpool may not be in as bad a position as was first thought when Van Dijk was trudging unhappily around the perimeter of the Goodison Park pitch.