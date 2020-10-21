Even after all these years, Jose Mourinho remains an acquired taste.

Part pantomime villain, part motivator supreme, there’s very much a feeling of either loving or hating him as far as the Portuguese is concerned.

A year after taking charge at White Hart Lane, Tottenham Hotspur haven’t necessarily progressed as much as their fan base might’ve liked, but nor have they regressed.

A period of stability after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino was needed and Mourinho has provided that.

Perhaps now, the north Londoners can push on, and as far as Son Heung-min is concerned, there’s only one man to spearhead the charge.

“Some people misunderstand the manager,” the striker told Goal.com.

“Maybe they have a different opinion compared to what he really is, but we see him every day and it is a great atmosphere at the training ground.

“We laugh and smile at training every day and you can see that in the Amazon video. He has a winning mentality and we all believe he can bring us success and take us to the next level.

“He has been amazing with us and I will always remember how I felt when he first came to the club and became my manager.

“It was on an international break when we got the news that [Mauricio] Pochettino was leaving. I was really sad because everyone had a really good relationship with him.

“Then we have the arrival of a manager who is one of the most successful in football. It was just incredible. The first time I met him, I didn’t believe it because I was watching him when I was a kid winning so many trophies. Now I’m working together with him.

“Now we are together for one year and it has been fantastic. Last season was difficult at times with all the injuries, but we have started this season so well and I just want to keep this feeling and achieve success with him.”

A good transfer window has given Spurs the impetus to deliver on their obvious promise this season.

Mourinho now has significant strength in depth which helped him during September when his side had to negotiate multiple Premier League, Europa League and Carabao Cup ties within a three-week period.

With Son and his team-mates fully behind their manager, there’s no ceiling to what they could achieve in 2020/21.