Spurs look set to allow loanee to return in January due to a lack of playing time

A loan move only makes sense if it’s to gain experience at a lower level or as part of a delayed permanent transfer, so there was always something strange about Gedson Fernandes moving to Spurs.

He was seen as a major talent at Benfica but he hadn’t established himself as a regular starter in Portugal, so moving to Spurs just led to him getting even less playing time.

He moved last January when Jose Mourinho’s squad was in worse shape and he simply wanted to get bodies through the door, so his talent and versatility made him an intriguing signing.

The problem is that he’s barely played and there’s no obvious sign of that changing, so a report from O Jogo has confirmed that a return to Benfica in January looks very likely.

At least he did get a few chances last season but he’s only played a few minutes in the cup competitions this season, so it would be the best thing for everyone if he was allowed to return and potentially seek another loan move.

It hasn’t been agreed yet and Spurs will likely wait until closer to January to confirm anything in case he suddenly breaks into the team, but that looks highly improbable just now.