These Liverpool fans thins Klopp isn’t taking Champions League ‘seriously’ after subbing Mane, Salah and Firmino off together

These Liverpool fans think Klopp isn't taking Champions League 'seriously' after subbing Mane, Salah and Firmino off together

Some Liverpool fans suggested that Jurgen Klopp wasn’t taking the Champions League ‘seriously’ after he decided to substitute Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all before the hour-mark.

Liverpool’s attacking trio made way for Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Xherdan Shaqiri in the 59th minute, marking a very surprising decision from Klopp against a talented Ajax side.

Some fans joked that the move showed that the German is treating Europe’s elite club competitions like domestic cup competitions – the FA Cup and Carabao Cup (League Cup).

Despite the fact that the Premier League champions were winning 1-0, taking off the side’s biggest goal threats could’ve ended in disaster if Ajax managed to equalise.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful reacted to the unexpected decision:

With Klopp’s decision – like many of his that are questioned – going right, Liverpool’s superstar attackers were saved from playing for another 30 minutes.

This is undoubtedly a boost with the Reds host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Klopp’s bold move will also make it clear to the front three that they can be taken off at any time, with experienced players like Jota and Shaqiri on hand to replace them if needed.

