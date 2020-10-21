These Man United fans react as new signing Amad Diallo Traore is left out by Atalanta vs Midtjylland

Some Manchester United fans are incredibly disappointed after new signing Amad Diallo Traore was left out of Atalanta’s matchday squad for tonight’s Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland.

The Red Devils made the 18-year-old one of their four Deadline Day signings, announcing that the exciting winger will join in January.

As per Fabrizio Romano, United have signed Amad for an initial €30m with the deal also including €10m in potential add-ons.

The Italian journalist also hinted that the talent’s wait for an Italian passport is why the move is delayed.

Amad has not been part of Atalanta’s matchday squads in the two games since his future transfer to the Manchester outfit was announced.

Fans are eager to see more of the ace, who has played just 24 minutes at senior level, with those cameos coming in three outings last season.

Here’s how some United fans reacted to the talent’s omission:

Why is this Amad Traore never in Atalanta’s squad!? I wanna see what we are getting. — James Dawson (@Jagimbago) October 21, 2020

Why isnt amad diallo playing for atalanta? — Jad??LUHG MBE (@Utdjad7) October 21, 2020

Why doesn’t Amad Diallo play for Atalanta? — 9. (@FxIseNine) October 21, 2020

Play Amad Traore man wyd? — Poet?? (@poet_game) October 21, 2020

Why atalanta not playing Amad — solly sankz (@SollySankz) October 21, 2020

@lauriewhitwell do you know what the situation is regarding Amad Diallo being allowed to play first team football before joining in January? Seems to have been left out of every match day squad so far. — BobbysLeftBoot (@BobbysLeftFoot) October 21, 2020

Amad started to break into Atalanta’s first-team last season, the attacker scored when he made his Serie A debut off the bench last October.

It remains to be seen whether the talent, who was born in the Ivory Coast which may explain the passport issue, is being left out as a result of injury, competition for places or that United don’t wish for the youngster to play before joining – which would be pretty surprising giving the impact regular minutes can have at this stage of Amad’s career.