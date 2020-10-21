One former Chelsea legend had mixed feelings after seeing the visitors walk away from Stamford Bridge with a point.

It’s all very well spending out huge sums for attacking players, but it’s the back four that the manager needs to get right if the west Londoners want to be challenging for trophies this season.

Frank Lampard watched on as his side gifted the Saints two goals, and defensive howlers have become a bit of a recurring theme since the former Blues midfielder took over.

Although Chelsea emerged with credit from their goalless draw with a well-drilled Sevilla side in the Champions League, their performance at the weekend against Southampton left much to be desired.

“ Werner was exceptional and probably wished he could play against Chelsea’s defence,” Alan Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“He was the one big positive along with Havertz just behind him, but there are too many negatives for Frank who can’t see that Azpilicueta and Zouma are not good enough.

“The other teams are improving on the attacking front and these two are hopeless. Frank should’ve played young Reece James no matter that he played for England.

“He has big issues if he can’t see what I can see.”