Video: Aaron Wan-Bissaka silences talk with lockdown defending for Man United vs PSG

BT Sport have shared Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s defensive highlights from Manchester United’s win against Paris Saint-Germain last night, with the full-back looking as solid as ever.

In the 56th minute of the encounter, Wan-Bissaka was dragged across the box by Kylian Mbappe’s clever run, but was composed enough to deny the superstar with a fantastic block.

The ace also kept Layvin Kurzawa’s marauding runs from left-back at bay with some solid stops.

Wan-Bissaka’s best moment was a clutch shutdown of Moise Kean in the 59th minute though, the forward had a clear sight of goal after turning in, but AWB came in from behind to tackle the ace.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was doing what he does best last night… ? There's a reason he's nicknamed The Spider! ?? pic.twitter.com/E9V6VWkK1f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 21, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Lampard has sent out the wrong message by including Cech in Chelsea’s Premier League squad Reports from France claim Man Utd star Anthony Martial being subjected to extraordinary blackmail ‘Players are responding to him’ – Former West Ham star says results prove that Moyes is the right man for the job

Wan-Bissaka had endured a very difficult start to the season before an encouraging performance against Newcastle which saw him net his first ever senior goal, and yesterday’s shutdown vs PSG.

As well as the criticism from some fans, Wan-Bissaka was also recently punished for speeding at 104mph during lockdown and being embroiled in an affair.