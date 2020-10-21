Video: Adrian denies goal for Ajax vs Liverpool with stunning close-range save

In the 32nd minute of Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Ajax, Adrian eased off the critics with a wonderful save.

Quincy Promes laid the ball off to David Neres, with the Brazilian curling a fairly weak shot towards goal, Promes intercepted the effort and unleashed his own strike on goal from just six yards out.

Adrian showed solid reflexes to stretch his right leg and stop the ball from crossing the line. This denied a certain goal and moments later Liverpool had the lead through Sadio Mane.

Pictures from POLSAT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fabinho shows he can fill in for van Dijk with a superb goal line clearance vs Ajax Video: Liverpool gifted the lead against Ajax after a horrific own goal from Tagliafico Video: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez left baffled after strange tackle from Adrian vs Ajax

The Spaniard is a real mixed bag between the sticks, with Adrian producing this shaky moment in the early stages of the game.