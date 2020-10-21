Video: Fabinho shows he can fill in for van Dijk with a superb goal line clearance vs Ajax

Usually a converted midfielder will stand out a mile when they play at centre back, but Fabinho does look like he’s got everything you need to play in the position for Liverpool.

There’s been a lot of reaction to Virgil van Dijk’s injury and it may weaken the team, but the Brazilian has shown he has the defensive instincts to be a success in that position tonight.

Adrian is beaten here and the ball is going in, so it’s great athleticism and technique to see the danger and get it away before the ball cross the line:

Pictures from Polsat Sport