Video: Liverpool gifted the lead against Ajax after a horrific own goal from Tagliafico

Fans of any big Premier League side will probably know Ajax’s left back Nicolas Tagliafico because he’s been linked with every team in England this summer, but somehow he stayed in Holland.

He’s probably regretting that just now after he’s gifted Liverpool the lead with one of the best/worst own goals you’ll see this season:

Pictures from BT Sport

It’s great work from Sadio Mane but the Argentine has to go with his right foot here, but he gets himself mixed up and he can only watch as it trickles into the net.