Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez left baffled after strange tackle from Adrian vs Ajax

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It didn’t long for Adrian to fire out warning signs in Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Ajax, further showcasing how difficult the Reds could find things without Alisson.

After a ball in behind by Ajax, Gomez had the ball comfortably as David Neres was pressing towards him.

For some strange reason, instead of allowing Gomez to easily muscle off the ace, Adrian charged off his line, tackling his teammate and clearing the ball away.

Gomez’s facial expression after was priceless, the England international was completely baffled.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Porto lead after outstanding solo goal from Luis Diaz punishes Man City’s Ruben Dias for a poor pass
Cavani bags first assist for Man United after chat with Tuanzebe that these fans are sure star provided ‘inside information’ on PSG attack in
Video: VAR breaks Real Madrid hearts as last minute equaliser vs Shakhtar ruled out for offside

Adrian really doesn’t make things easy on himself. Pure thrill-seeker.

More Stories Adrian David Neres Joe Gomez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.