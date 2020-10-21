Video: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez left baffled after strange tackle from Adrian vs Ajax

It didn’t long for Adrian to fire out warning signs in Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Ajax, further showcasing how difficult the Reds could find things without Alisson.
After a ball in behind by Ajax, Gomez had the ball comfortably as David Neres was pressing towards him.
For some strange reason, instead of allowing Gomez to easily muscle off the ace, Adrian charged off his line, tackling his teammate and clearing the ball away.
Gomez’s facial expression after was priceless, the England international was completely baffled.
Joe Gomez is literally every Liverpool fan to Adrian after tackling his own player… pic.twitter.com/iUtC6KzhNH
Pictures from BT Sport.
Adrian really doesn’t make things easy on himself. Pure thrill-seeker.