Video: Long-term Arsenal target shows his Champions League quality with a stunning goal for Salzburg

After some late drama in the transfer window it looked like the Arsenal transfer news might calm down for a while, but focus has already turned to January.

A report from Football.London recently indicated that Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai was a long term target that the club may move for in January or never summer.

There’s plenty of video clips of him doing great things in Austria, but a lot of fans would want to see him in the Champions League to see if he can handle that step up in quality.

Based on this evidence – yes he can:

Pictures from Sport TV and BT Sport

