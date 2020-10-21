Video: Long-term Arsenal target shows his Champions League quality with a stunning goal for Salzburg

After some late drama in the transfer window it looked like the Arsenal transfer news might calm down for a while, but focus has already turned to January.

A report from Football.London recently indicated that Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai was a long term target that the club may move for in January or never summer.

There’s plenty of video clips of him doing great things in Austria, but a lot of fans would want to see him in the Champions League to see if he can handle that step up in quality.

Based on this evidence – yes he can:

Hey @Arsenal ! Please get this baller in the next window. It really is a no brainer. #szoboszlai pic.twitter.com/bDxaw5PL4A — Wolf (@WoolwichCannons) October 21, 2020

Remember what I said about him. Dominik Szoboszlai. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/kk2A1lkFK7 — Theo (@Thogden) October 21, 2020

Pictures from Sport TV and BT Sport