Video: Luka Modric looks to inspire Real Madrid comeback with an absolute beauty vs Shakhtar

Champions League
All of the talk going into this game was over how depleted the Shakhtar Donetsk squad was, so it was shocking to see them take a 3-0 lead in the first half.

You would usually expect Luka Modric to try and supply a pass rather than trying to take matters into his own hands, but he does here as he beats a man and thunders it into the top corner:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Vinicius Jr pulled another one back shortly after this too, so Real will fancy their chances of taking at least a point now.

