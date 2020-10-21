On what should’ve been a wonderful night for Odion Ighalo, after his Man United team deservedly won their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, his thoughts were elsewhere.

Specifically with the people from Nigeria, his home country.

With pain etched across his face, Ighalo, still wearing his United tracksuit inside the Parc des Princes stadium, took to Twitter.

His impassioned plea was to Governments and leaders around the world to take action against the Nigerian Government who have begun killing their citizens for protesting in the streets.