Pedri Gonzalez scored his first goal for Barcelona in their Champions League tie against Ferencvaros on Tuesday night, making it a memorable match for the 17-year-old.

The youngster hasn’t looked out of place in any of the games that Ronald Koeman has played him, and has given Barca’s supporters reasons to be cheerful after a horrendous 2019/20 campaign.

Aside from the goal, there were two other startling images from the night which also evidence his relative youth.

He arrived at the Camp Nou with his belongings in a supermarket carrier bag, and left in a taxi as he’s too young to drive. Wonderful.

Pedri arrived tonight with his stuff in a plastic bag from the supermarket. He left in a cab. In between all that he scored a champions league goal for FC Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/BI7jYszu0T — total Barça (@totalBarca) October 20, 2020