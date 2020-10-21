Video: Porto lead after outstanding solo goal from Luis Diaz punishes Man City’s Ruben Dias for a poor pass

This does look like one of those occasions where Pep Guardiola will praise his centre back for trying to be progressive with the ball, but this pass from Ruben Dias is just never on.

He’s trying to feed the ball into a congested midfielder after strolling out from the back, but Luis Diaz still has some amount of work to do before sticking this away:

What an excellent individual goal from Luis Díaz! ? There was no stopping the Colombian… A nightmare start for Man City! ? pic.twitter.com/FbOw1xCCmo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 21, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

Man City are always going to be liable to the counter attack because of the way they play, but they need to be more careful in situations like these.