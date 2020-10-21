Video: Porto star Pepe displays some needless aggression against Raheem Sterling in Man City clash

Pepe has always been such an interesting player to watch because if his head is right, he’s a magnificent defender who looks imperious at the back.

The added fun comes with the ticking time bomb that is his temper, although this isn’t quite as bad as his tantrum against Getafe where he just started trying to kick lumps out of someone on the floor.

You can argue that Sterling goes down a bit easily here, while Pepe has somehow perfected knowing exactly where the line is for a red card as he does as much as he can without actually getting sent off:

Pictures from BT Sport