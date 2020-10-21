In the 41st minute of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Champions League tie tonight, the Ukrainian side piled the embarrassment on Real Madrid with a wonderfully worked goal.

Manor Solomon picked up the ball before the halfway line on the left side, the ace skipped past winger Rodrygo before leaving Fede Valverde on the floor with some quality dribbling.

Solomon charged forward and played the ball into Tete, the winger dragged Marcelo across the pitch before back-heeling it into the tireless Solomon.

The Israeli attacker took a touch before tucking the ball into the back of the net.

Manor Solomon and Tete link up to tear Real Madrid's defence apart with ease. It's now Real Madrid 0-3 Shakhtar ? pic.twitter.com/mVesLOIehs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 21, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Zinedine Zidane is going to be facing massive criticism after this performance.