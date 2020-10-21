Video: VAR breaks Real Madrid hearts as last minute equaliser vs Shakhtar ruled out for offside

Sometimes you see a late VAR decision to disallow a goal and you fear the worst in terms of the right call being made, but this might be one of the most obvious ones you’ll see.

Real Madrid thought they had pulled off a great comeback against Shakhtar Donetsk with a last minute goal this evening, but you can see that Vinicius Jr is just four or five yards offside here:

Pictures from Polsat Sport

This comes down to wondering if he’s interfering with play but he’s stood right in front of the keeper, so nobody can have any issues with this call.