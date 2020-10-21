Video: Vinicius Junior scores seconds after coming on for Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Literally straight after entering the pitch as a substitute for Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior made an instant impact for Real Madrid to spark life into the tie against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Vinicius burst into action and snatched the ball after Marlos before punishing the midfielder for his lapse as he skipped into the box and drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

This is one of the quickest goals we’ve ever seen from a substitute.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Luka Modric looks to inspire Real Madrid comeback with an absolute beauty vs Shakhtar Why Liverpool are without Naby Keita for Champions League tie against Ajax Video: Long-term Arsenal target shows his Champions League quality with a stunning goal for Salzburg

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that his men can salvage a draw or even a win after an embarrassing first-half performance.