Manchester United ace Aaron Wan-Bissaka outed over affair with Jesse Lingard’s ex and fathering a child with mystery third woman

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has seemingly been outed for having an affair with one of Jesse Lingard’s ex-girlfriends, whilst also fathering a child with a third mystery lady.

The Red Devils ace, who joined the club in a big-money move from Crystal Palace last summer, has had intimate pictures of him with Marliesia Ortiz, an Instagram model.

As reported by the Sun, she posted snaps of herself with Wan-Bissaka and revealed in one post that he’s got a baby on the way that he doesn’t want.

Apparently, this kid is not hers, but with another mystery lover of Wan-Bissaka’s called Avril.

The 22-year-old’s partner Rhianna Bentley has responded to all this by breaking up with him, in what looks like a very embarrassing episode all round for the Man Utd defender.

A source told the Sun: “Rhianna saw the posts and flipped. They’d been together a long time and he was like a father to her child. This has come as a total shock.”

In a leaked chat between Wan-Bissaka and Bentley, he seems to insist he doesn’t owe her anything but a ‘safe transport back to London’.

Marliesia, pictured above, has an Instagram page full of pictures of her leading a glamorous lifestyle.

She was previously also involved with United ace Lingard, so it’ll be interesting to see how he responds to all this and what the atmosphere at training will be like after all these revelations came to light.