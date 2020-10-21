Although he upset a few people in his time at Arsenal, there was one player in particular that Nicklas Bendtner had absolutely no time for.

Behind the scenes, all was not well between the Dane and fellow striker, Emanuel Adebayor, another character who wasn’t the easiest to get along with in the Gunners dressing room.

When the two of them collided there was always going to be fireworks, and Bendtner set out just how much he despised the Togolese.

“There is only one guy I’ve fallen out with and that’s Adebayor,” he said on talkSPORT radio, cited by talkSPORT.

“We never liked each other. Apart from that I got on with most people.

“We sat next to each other in the changing room. He was 25, I was 26, from the first moment we saw each other it was just a bad vibe. That never changed.”

Given the fact that the Dane has a book to sell, it’s no real surprise that these revelations are being drip fed to the media now.

Some of the stories that Bendtner has recounted certainly make for good reading too.

If there’s one takeaway from the multiple scenarios that he has written about, however, it’s that the striker could’ve done so much more with his career if only he had concentrated on the football.