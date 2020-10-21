With Liverpool’s teamsheet for tonight’s Champions League tie against Ajax now announced, Naby Keita was left out of the matchday squad.

According to the Evening Standard’s David Lynch, the midfielder didn’t actually travel with the Liverpool squad to Amsterdam, with Keita reportedly being left out as a ‘precaution’.

The 25-year-old was also left out of the squad for the Premier League clash against rivals Everton on the weekend, Keita’s assumed place will be taken by academy graduate Curtis Jones tonight.

Keita left out of the travelling party as a precaution, I'm told.https://t.co/ImCiEZuQFA — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 21, 2020

Keita has not featured at all since the international break in which the star became victim to the uncertainties of Covid-19 testing.

Whilst away with the Guinea national team, Keita tested positive for the coronavirus strain that has sparked a worldwide pandemic, but then produced a negative result after a second test.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have the ace back to full fitness in no time, it’s a shame to see that Keita has been sidelined after he was just beginning to become a consistent starter for the Reds.