Video: These Arsenal fans send message to Arteta after impressive Partey moment in training

Arsenal FC
Arsenal fans are eager to see Thomas Partey start against Leicester City this weekend after witnessing his superb play in training.

See below for a video on the Gunners’ official YouTube channel, which shows new signing Partey producing a strong tackle on star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang…

The Ghana international shone at Atletico Madrid but has not had much time to settle at Arsenal since his deadline day move.

Still, it’s little surprise that Gooners are eager to see him getting into the team straight away.

“Start Partey against Leicester,” says one fan in the comments section, which got plenty of likes.

“Oh yes Thomas” read another comment.

“We are having A PARTEY PLEASE START HIM” read another.

They’ll hope manager Mikel Arteta reads the comment section of these posts!

