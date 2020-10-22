Mikel Arteta responds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal drought for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to the recent struggles of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in front of goal and attempted to explain the situation.

The Gabon international was on fire for the Gunners last season, scoring some crucial goals for the club in the FA Cup in particular as his braces in the semi-final and final helped his side win the trophy.

Aubameyang started this season brightly as well, but has now gone four games without a goal, failing to find the back of the net since his strike away to Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Arteta does not seem too concerned about his star player’s performances, however, as he instead shifts the focus onto how the rest of his team can give the 31-year-old more scoring opportunities.

Discussing Aubameyang’s form, as quoted by the Metro, the Spanish tactician said: “With all the strikers if you ask when they don’t score for two or three games if there are concerns in my opinion the performance was not [a cause],’ he said ahead of tonight’s Europa League opener against Rapid Vienna.

“He could have scored again on Saturday in a one-vs-one situation that normally he does. It’s trying to get in better positions as frequently as we can to try to give him the best possible chance.”

Arsenal fans will hope Aubameyang can get back to his best soon, but it would certainly also help if Arteta could get a little more creativity into his midfield.

We hear there’s a certain German playmaker who’s not too busy at the moment…