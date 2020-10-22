It hasn’t been the best of seasons for one particular Arsenal player, but hope would appear to be on the immediate horizon.

By not including Mesut Ozil in his Europa League or Premier League squads, Mikel Arteta has set his stall out and made his position crystal clear.

The midfielder, reportedly the Gunners highest earner, hasn’t played a competitive game for the north Londoners since March and, thanks to Arteta’s decision, won’t feature for Arsenal in the 2020/21 campaign.

For a player of his evident quality, it’s a travesty that he’s not out on the pitch playing, but that could all be about to change.

According to The Sun, DC United are interested in taking the player to MLS, and, importantly, there’s still time to do the deal as the transfer window in the US doesn’t close until October 29.

Although the report states that wages could be a problem, if Ozil is keen to kick-start his career again, then he’d be well advised to try and find agreement with any interested parties.