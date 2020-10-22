Euro giants ready to gamble on transfer of Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil

AC Milan are reportedly emerging as suitors for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil as he falls out of favour at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Germany international is being rather bizarrely frozen out by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, failing to even make their Premier League squad for the 2020/21 season.

Still, Ozil could yet be rescued from his Gunners misery as Don Balon claim Milan are ready to gamble on signing him.

The 32-year-old surely still has something to offer at the highest level and could be a smart signing by Milan, who could surely land him on the cheap as Arteta will surely have no qualms about selling him.

It will be interesting to see if a deal can be agreed, but if it can it would surely be the best for everyone involved.

It’s a shame to see a talent like Ozil wasting away at Arsenal, and Milan could end up landing themselves a real bargain if they can help the former Real Madrid man get back to his best.