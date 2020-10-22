Menu

Barcelona mobilise legal team after offensive comments made by journalist about teenage star

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona have launched their legal team into action after offensive remarks were made about teenager Ansu Fati, according to Cadena SER‘s Sique Rodriguez.

In case you missed it, as the Daily Mail report, ABC journalist Salvador Sostres wrote that Fati reminded him of ‘black street vendors’, with Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann taking to Twitter to slam the archaic and racist comments.

MORE: Barcelona forward hits out in defence of Ansu Fati after archaic remarks in Spanish press

We’re living in 2020, and Fati has not even turned 18 yet. What on Earth was Sostres thinking making such hurtful and offensive comments about such a young player?

It’s disgraceful, and Barcelona clearly agree.

Sique Rodriguez of Cadena SER posted on Twitter himself that Barcelona are now taking legal action, and rightly so. Sostres should not be allowed a platform to voice his opinion if he’s writing things like that.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager provides update on potential transfer deal for Chelsea loanee
‘Stay on the bench’ – Antoine Griezmann trolling continues from these fans and Real Madrid legend
Video: Pundit fires warning to “sloppy” Manchester United star

Fati will have the last laugh, with the Spaniard looking like he’ll be one of the greatest of his generation. If Barcelona are serious about heading down the legal route, it could be the end of the line for ABC’s Sostres.

He’s not likely to have any sympathisers.

More Stories Ansu Fati Antoine Griezmann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.