Barcelona mobilise legal team after offensive comments made by journalist about teenage star

Barcelona have launched their legal team into action after offensive remarks were made about teenager Ansu Fati, according to Cadena SER‘s Sique Rodriguez.

In case you missed it, as the Daily Mail report, ABC journalist Salvador Sostres wrote that Fati reminded him of ‘black street vendors’, with Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann taking to Twitter to slam the archaic and racist comments.

We’re living in 2020, and Fati has not even turned 18 yet. What on Earth was Sostres thinking making such hurtful and offensive comments about such a young player?

It’s disgraceful, and Barcelona clearly agree.

Sique Rodriguez of Cadena SER posted on Twitter himself that Barcelona are now taking legal action, and rightly so. Sostres should not be allowed a platform to voice his opinion if he’s writing things like that.

El Barça denunciará al Gargamel pajillero por sus referencias racistas en su crónica del Barça. Mañana lo activarán los servicios jurídicos del club. — Sique RodríguezGairí (@SiqueRodriguez) October 21, 2020

Fati will have the last laugh, with the Spaniard looking like he’ll be one of the greatest of his generation. If Barcelona are serious about heading down the legal route, it could be the end of the line for ABC’s Sostres.

He’s not likely to have any sympathisers.