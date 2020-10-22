No one involved with Tottenham Hotspur can be happy with their inability to hold onto a lead.

Their Achilles heel was shown up again at the weekend as West Ham managed to come back from 3-0 down with less than 10 minutes left to play.

The term ‘Spursy’ has been coined for just such occasions, and that performance has irked their former striker, Dimitar Berbatov.

The Bulgarian striker certainly didn’t hold back in his condemnation of the north Londoners.

“Oh man, Spurs! What can I even say – that last minute goal against West Ham was like something from a movie,” he said to Betfair, cited by talkSPORT.

“Spurs have done this in the past, been 3-0 or 4-0 up and thrown games away, and unfortunately this was another example.

“Big teams don’t throw away games when they are 3-0 up, and Spurs must learn to play like a big team.

“[…] Spurs are playing great football this season, and all they must do is regain concentration and get back on track. Jose Mourinho will know what to do with them.”

Mourinho at least has Gareth Bale back in the fold, and he knows all about what playing for a big team is like, and the pressures that come with it.

With the season barely a few games old, the Portuguese at least has time to ensure his squad get enough of a backbone to see out games that they should win.

A trophy at White Hart Lane is long overdue, with the Lilywhites last lifting a trophy when Berbatov himself was strutting his stuff for the north Londoners.