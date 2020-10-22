BT Sport presenter offers Mesut Ozil a pundit role after Arsenal squad snub

There’s no doubt that Mesut Ozil has played the PR game perfectly surrounding the decision by Arsenal to leave him out of their Premier League and Europa League squads.

He’s gained a lot of public sympathy and although he’s not a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s system, Arsenal have managed to come out of this looking like the bad guys.

That was only enhanced when they presented a squad featuring two substitute goalkeepers so any outfield player is going to be annoyed when the miss out under those circumstances.

The first half against Rapid Vienna has been pretty dull so looking at Ozil’s Twitter account is more entertaining, and he’s continuing to play a blinder by openly supporting the team and continuing to get the fans on side.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey picked up on one of them and offered Ozil the chance to join them in the studio next week, and that would be amazing to see:

Join us in the studio next Thursday? ? https://t.co/SEbwAV4qWX — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 22, 2020

Ozil hasn’t responded to that offer yet and you have to think Arsenal are wishing this story would just disappear, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the schedule for next week in case he does decide to take them up on the offer.