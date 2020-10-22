Chelsea new-boy Hakim Ziyech explains decision to snub Arsenal & Barcelona

Chelsea summer signing Hakim Ziyech has spoken out on his decision to seal a transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Whilst at Ajax, the Morocco international had plenty of admirers for some time as he impressed in the Eredivisie, leading to Arsenal and Barcelona to target him.

However, speaking in the video below, Ziyech explained that he was in no hurry to leave Holland too early…

Hakim Ziyech explains why he snubbed Arsenal and Barcelona for Chelsea…? pic.twitter.com/YL6EYv7wBz — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 22, 2020

Chelsea fans will be glad Ziyech made the decision he did as he looks an exciting purchase for the Blues this season.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of new faces brought in by Frank Lampard this season and it’s clear he could have played for most top sides around Europe.