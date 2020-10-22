Menu

Chelsea new-boy Hakim Ziyech explains decision to snub Arsenal & Barcelona

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea summer signing Hakim Ziyech has spoken out on his decision to seal a transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Whilst at Ajax, the Morocco international had plenty of admirers for some time as he impressed in the Eredivisie, leading to Arsenal and Barcelona to target him.

However, speaking in the video below, Ziyech explained that he was in no hurry to leave Holland too early…

Chelsea fans will be glad Ziyech made the decision he did as he looks an exciting purchase for the Blues this season.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of new faces brought in by Frank Lampard this season and it’s clear he could have played for most top sides around Europe.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.